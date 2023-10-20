Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€210,000

