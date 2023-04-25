Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
1 bath 125 m²
€ 190,000
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
3 room cottage in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage
Assos, Greece
2 bath 135 m²
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
1 bath 106 m²
€ 130,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 270,000
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

