UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Zakynthos Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,465
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 377,965
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Alimatades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 198,929
For sale 2-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 188,983
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
9 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
14 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 796,321
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a liv…
1 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 59,679
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,393,563
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki regio…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 268,554
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 696,781
For sale apartment of 131 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and co…
4 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
146 m²
€ 995,402
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
7 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,741,953
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 994,646
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map