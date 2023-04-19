Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room apartmentin Melissochori, Greece
6 room apartment
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 263,581
For sale Apartment of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
Housein Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
365 m²
€ 356,354
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 365 sq.m in central Greece. The windows offer view…
5 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
5 room apartment
Greece, Greece
7 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 447,931
For sale apartment of 220 sq.m in Loutraki. The apartment is located on the second floor and…
4 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
400 m²
€ 3,171,350
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The …
3 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 144,224
For saleDuplex of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast The duplex is situated on the first flo…
1 room apartmentin Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 93,497
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Volos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 318,287
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
Townhousein Peroulades, Greece
Townhouse
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 188,983
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
395 m²
€ 547,471
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 395 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 268,758
Property Code: HPS1308 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €270.000 . Thi…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 442 m²
€ 736,597
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
3 room apartmentin Paliouri, Greece
3 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
1 bath 200 m²
€ 472,816
Property Code: HPS463 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €475.000 . This 200 sq. …

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir