Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 1560 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir