Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of South Athens
  5. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir