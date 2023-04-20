UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,186,392
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consis…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 129,579
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gousades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 159,482
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
150 m²
€ 551,169
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 149,514
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
77 m²
€ 416,575
Property Code: 4-690 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €430.000. This 77 sq. m.…
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
112 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,491,900
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 94,692
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,594,816
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath
225 m²
€ 740,000
4 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 3,250,000
A unique villa with a living rock inside and stunning views of the sea. In the green garden …
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
