  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,186,392
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consis…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 129,579
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Gousades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Gousades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 159,482
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
150 m²
€ 551,169
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 149,514
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 416,575
Property Code: 4-690 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €430.000. This 77 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 112 m²
€ 425,000
Villa 3 room villain Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,491,900
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 94,692
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,594,816
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath 225 m²
€ 740,000
4 room housein Athens, Greece
4 room house
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 3,250,000
A unique villa with a living rock inside and stunning views of the sea. In the green garden …

