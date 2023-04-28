Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
2 room house in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room house
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
135 m²
€ 90,000
Neoclassical Detached house 135 sqm on a plot of 271 sqm, built in 1930, needs renovation, b…
Villa 4 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Townhouse in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse
Klouvas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale: A 2-storey house of 171 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consi…
House in Tsivaras, Greece
House
Tsivaras, Greece
€ 85,000
This house for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is a complex of 6 small units/rooms sharing a larg…
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1 Floor
€ 200,000
NEWLY APARTMENT FOR SALE 100sq.m. (2014) IN A BEAUTIFUL POINT IN VIRONA, BALCONY STANDS. It …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
7 room house in South Aegean, Greece
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 3,504,361
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale duplex of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the…
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: HPS969 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €95.000. …
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
