Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
demos leukadas
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Sfakera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 338,898
For sale is a building of 400 sq.m with a land plot of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the n…
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 105,657
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Villa 5 room villa
Archanes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 378,769
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
8 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 430,914
Townhouse for sale with an area of 240 square meters.m on the island of Tasos. Tynhaus is lo…
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 542,373
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 488,412
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
126 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: 1427 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 159,482
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 69,773
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 617,991
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 264,141
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 199,352
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
