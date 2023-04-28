Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Nafpaktia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Antirrio, Greece

4 properties total found
Townhouse in platanites, Greece
Townhouse
platanites, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
3 room townhouse in platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in makyneia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
3 room townhouse in ano platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Antirrio, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir