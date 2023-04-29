Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
4 bath 234 m²
€ 550,000
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Fourni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fourni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
3 room apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
2 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581591 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Center for €95.000. This 69 sq. m. Apart…
4 room apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
5 bath 166 m²
€ 524,432
Property Code: 3-1093 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €550.000 . This 166 sq…
3 room house in Toroni, Greece
3 room house
Toroni, Greece
1 bath 160 m²
€ 470,000
Property Code: HPS2463 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €470.000 . This 160 sq. m. fu…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Artemida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement con…
7 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 495,703
Duplex for sale with an area of 260 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
4 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
136 m²
€ 327,164
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 136 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halk…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir