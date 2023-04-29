UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Aigialeia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Dryopida, Greece
1 bath
37 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: 14417 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Maisonette of total surface 37 sq.m,…
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 83,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
2 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
270 m²
€ 396,562
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15 Number of rooms
671 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale an unfinished complex of 750 m² in Neos Marmaras
3 room house
Dramia, Greece
3 bath
€ 320,000
This amazing villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Dramia, near …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
220 m²
€ 2,116,650
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 376,734
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
2 Floor
€ 210,000
Apartment for sale in Gazi - Metaxourgio - Votanikos of Athens - Center for 210.000€ (Listin…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map