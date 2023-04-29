Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Dryopida, Greece
1 room apartment
Dryopida, Greece
1 bath 37 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: 14417 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Maisonette of total surface 37 sq.m,…
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 83,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
2 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
2 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
270 m²
€ 396,562
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
9 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
9 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15 Number of rooms 671 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale an unfinished complex of 750 m² in Neos Marmaras
3 room house in Dramia, Greece
3 room house
Dramia, Greece
3 bath
€ 320,000
This amazing villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Dramia, near …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
5 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
220 m²
€ 2,116,650
3 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 180 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 376,734
For sale apartment of 180 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2 Floor
€ 210,000
Apartment for sale in Gazi - Metaxourgio - Votanikos of Athens - Center for 210.000€ (Listin…

