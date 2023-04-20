UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Aigialeia
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 801,701
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 383,753
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
150 m²
€ 551,169
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
94 m²
1 Floor
€ 310,826
Karampournaki SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom Area: 94 m2, 1st…
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 3,908,291
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
4 room apartment
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bath
150 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3351 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for €400.000 . This 1…
3 room apartment
Finikia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 299,028
For sale under construction. old construction. Apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apar…
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
375 m²
€ 1,863,954
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 375 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 …
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 976,825
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,395,464
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 334,911
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Villa 3 room villa
Portocheli, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 897,084
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Akrata, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map