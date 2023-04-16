UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Chalcedon
Anchialos
Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece
Agios Athanasios
15
Vathylakkos
1
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
122 m²
€ 285,000
Property Code: HPS3721 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €285.000 . This 122 sq. m.…
Villa 6 room villa
demos thermes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 688,264
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
€ 475,947
Property Code: 4-820 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €500.000 . This 75 sq. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 275,305
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
8 room house
South Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 3,500,315
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 square meters.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor con…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
192 m²
€ 320,029
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 192 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 314,635
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 157,317
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
3 room townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 68,826
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basement…
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,425,689
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
8/1 Floor
€ 835,749
For sale Apartment of 154 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map