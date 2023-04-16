Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
1 room apartmentin Anchialos, Greece
1 room apartment
Anchialos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 36,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…

