Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir