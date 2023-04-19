Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegira, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 9 room villain Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Aegira, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir