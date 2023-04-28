Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Moschato

Residential properties for sale in Moschato, Greece

4 properties total found
5 room house in Moschato, Greece
5 room house
Moschato, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 548 m² 3 Floor
€ 650,000
Moschato, Center: Excellent Detached house for sale 346 sq.m. on a plot of 548 sq.m. in a ve…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moschato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moschato, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 347 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
2 room apartment in Moschato, Greece
2 room apartment
Moschato, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
2 room apartment in Moschato, Greece
2 room apartment
Moschato, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir