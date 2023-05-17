Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Milos Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…

