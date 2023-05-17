Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Milos Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…

Properties features in Milos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir