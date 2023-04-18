Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Messini
  6. Messini
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Messini, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room housein Messini, Greece
4 room house
Messini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 220,000
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
2 room housein Messini, Greece
2 room house
Messini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
Villa 2 room villain Messini, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Messini, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir