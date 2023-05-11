Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  Peloponnese Region
  Houses

Houses for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
7
Municipality of Messini
5
Municipality of Trifylia
5
Messini
3
Municipality of Kalamata
3
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vasiliko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vasiliko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
5 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
5 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Romanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€ 495,000
3 room house in Stoupa, Greece
3 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
€ 300,000
3 room house in Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
2 room house in Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€ 370,000
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 600,000
3 room house in Methoni, Greece
3 room house
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 175,000
7 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house in Messini, Greece
4 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 220,000
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
€ 397,000
4 room house in Petalidi, Greece
4 room house
Petalidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 695,000
3 room house in Kyparissia, Greece
3 room house
Kyparissia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 room house in Messini, Greece
2 room house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
2 room house in Kalamaki, Greece
2 room house
Kalamaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€ 130,000
Villa 4 room villa in soterianika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
soterianika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Villa 4 room villa in kato karbeli, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kato karbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse in kato berga, Greece
Townhouse
kato berga, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Villa 2 room villa in Messini, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Messini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000

