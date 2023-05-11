Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
5
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000

Properties features in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir