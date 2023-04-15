Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vasiliko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vasiliko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
2 bath 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
140 m²
€ 320,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
3 room cottagein Romanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Romanos, Greece
2 bath 147 m²
€ 495,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 147 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
3 bath 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
Cottage 5 roomsin Vryses, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Vryses, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 0-storey house of 293 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …

Mir