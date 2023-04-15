Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Messenia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of West Mani
11
Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
8
Municipality of Trifylia
8
Municipality of Messini
5
Municipality of Kalamata
4
Messini
3
Kyparissia
2
Methoni
2
37 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vasiliko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vasiliko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
2 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
Just 500m from the beautiful beaches of Agios Nikolaos, a two level, 98m2 stone built detach…
2 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
For sale, just 5 minutes from the beautiful beaches of Stoupa, a 127m2 two-storey stone buil…
2 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
5 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
5 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
3 bath
€ 700,000
For sale, right in front of the sea, a residential complex in the area of Agios Dimitrios. T…
2 room apartmentin Romanos, Greece
2 room apartment
Romanos, Greece
2 bath 108 m²
€ 320,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 108 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2 …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
2 bath 494 m²
€ 1,300,000
Glyfada Golf area: independent maisonette 494sq.m. Luxurious construction, bright in excelle…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
140 m²
€ 320,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
3 room cottagein Romanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Romanos, Greece
2 bath 147 m²
€ 495,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 147 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1…
3 room housein Stoupa, Greece
3 room house
Stoupa, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 166 m²
€ 300,000
For sale, just 1000 meters from the beautiful beaches of Stoupa, a newly built, three-level …
3 room housein Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
At a distance of 2 km from the sea in Neochori, Messinia, an independent house of two levels…
2 room housein Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 155 m²
€ 370,000
The famous mine of Zorba the Greek, about which we read in Kazantzakis’ book «Zo…
4 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m²
€ 600,000
For sale, a one of a kind property on a plot of 3000 sq.m. This property is located only 100…
3 room housein Methoni, Greece
3 room house
Methoni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 175,000
For sale newly built country home very close to the sea in Finikouda. The property is constr…
7 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
6 bath 320 m²
€ 550,000
For sale, in an exceptional location near Stoupa, a maisonette that includes 4 seperate apar…
4 room housein Messini, Greece
4 room house
Messini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 220,000
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
4 room housein Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 204 m²
€ 397,000
At a distance of 300 meters from the sea, this 204 sq.m detached house with the right to use…
4 room housein Petalidi, Greece
4 room house
Petalidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 695,000
This property is impressive given the size of the land and living space as well as its surpu…
3 room housein Kyparissia, Greece
3 room house
Kyparissia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 1,150,000
At a distance of less than 100 metres from the beach in Tepsithea, two independant maisonett…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 370,000
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
2 room housein Messini, Greece
2 room house
Messini, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
Villa 4 room villain Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
2 room housein Kalamaki, Greece
2 room house
Kalamaki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 130,000
In the beautiful area of Gambria, this 140 sq.m home constructed entirely from stone, is for…
Villa 4 room villain soterianika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
soterianika, Greece
1 bath 186 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
Villa for sale in Archontiko, Avia of Messinia for 1.700.000€ (Listing No W4105). Anoth…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Romanos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Romanos, Greece
3 bath 310 m²
€ 1,400,000
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 310 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 3…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Nero, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room apartmentin Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 94,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 61 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
