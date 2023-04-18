Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Megara
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Megara, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villain Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 3 room villain Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir