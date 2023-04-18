Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Megara, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Megara, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The house is located in the region of Megara
Villa 3 room villain Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
