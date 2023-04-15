Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Malia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Malia, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room cottagein Malia, Greece
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Malia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Malia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
