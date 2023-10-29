Houses for sale in Malia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Malia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Malia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€139,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€220,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€475,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Mochos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Mochos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€375,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain op…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Malia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€360,000
