Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Malia

Residential properties for sale in Malia, Greece

11 properties total found
3 room townhousein Mochos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mochos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 79,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will b…
Townhousein Malia, Greece
Townhouse
Malia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottagein Malia, Greece
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Stalida, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Mochos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Mochos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottagein Stalida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Stalida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain op…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Mochos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
1 room Cottagein Mochos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Mochos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
2 room apartmentin Malia, Greece
2 room apartment
Malia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale two apartments of 45 sq.m. each, in Malia, Crete. The apartment on the ground floor…
Villa 4 room villain Malia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Malia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir