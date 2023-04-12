UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Neo Rysio
18
Panorama Municipal Unit
17
Plagiari
9
Drymos
7
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Peraia
5
Korinos
4
Asvestochori
3
demos pellas
3
Epanomi
3
Giannitsa
3
Nea Kallikratia
3
Agia Triada
2
demos diou - olympou
2
Neoi Epivates
2
Serres
2
Serres Municipality
2
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Nea Triglia
1
paralia gerakine
1
Show more
Show less
142 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 6 room villa
Veria, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 5 room villa
Mikrokambos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
