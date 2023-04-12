Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

142 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 6 room villain Veria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Veria, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa Villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 5 room villain Mikrokambos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mikrokambos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 147 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

