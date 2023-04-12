UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Neo Rysio
18
Panorama Municipal Unit
17
Plagiari
9
Trilofos
8
Neos Marmaras
6
Pylaia Municipal Unit
6
Peraia
5
Korinos
4
Nea Moudania
4
Asvestochori
3
demos pellas
3
Epanomi
3
Giannitsa
3
Nea Kallikratia
3
demos diou - olympou
2
Neoi Epivates
2
Serres
2
Serres Municipality
2
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Nea Triglia
1
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
126 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 6 room villa
Veria, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Villa Villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale on the Peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Area of the villa is 430 sqm + 7…
Villa 3 room villa
Sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
13 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 4,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map