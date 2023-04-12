Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

126 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 6 room villain Veria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Veria, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa 4 room villain demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Neochorouda, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 4 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 4 room villain Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Villa Villain Central Macedonia, Greece
Villa Villa
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale on the Peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Area of ​​the villa is 430 sqm + 7…
Villa 3 room villain Sykia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 9 room villain Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
13 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villain Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
Villa 4 room villain The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 3 room villain Potos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Potos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 485,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
Villa 5 room villain The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 4,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 3 room villain Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Villa Villain Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Villa Villa
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale villa of 550 sq.meters in Kavala. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
Villa Villain The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
Villa 9 room villain Galarinos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
Villa 5 room villain Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…

