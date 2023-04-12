UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Villas
Villas for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plagiari
9
Drymos
7
Chalcedon
5
Peraia
5
Asvestochori
3
demos pellas
3
Giannitsa
3
Pentalofos
3
Vasilika
3
Agia Triada
2
Chortiatis
2
demos diou - olympou
2
Peristasi
2
Serres
2
Serres Municipality
2
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Drama
1
Drama Municipality
1
Limenaria
1
paralia gerakine
1
Show more
Show less
490 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villa
Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa 2 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1213 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 6 room villa
Kardia, Greece
3 bath
505 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
Villa 4 room villa
Trilofos, Greece
1 bath
380 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS3731 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €800.000 . This 380 sq. m. furn…
Villa 5 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
5 bath
250 m²
€ 960,000
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
4 bath
170 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: 3-1206 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath
175 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: HPS3687 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 175 sq. m.…
Villa 3 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
3 bath
160 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS3677 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €750.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
130 m²
€ 360,000
Property Code: HPS3670 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €360.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
130 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS3671 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €380.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath
130 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3672 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €420.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: HPS3664 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €500.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath
175 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3665 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €550.000 . This 175 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 355,000
Property Code: 4-1190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €355.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
3 bath
120 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: 3-1191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €375.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1132 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-1133 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €450.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
4 bath
280 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: 3-1122 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €800.000 . This 280 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 630,000
Property Code: 3-1119 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €630.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 5 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5 bath
180 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: 3-1118 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.100.000 . This 180 sq. m…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
