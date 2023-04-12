UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Studios
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Kavala
63
Kavala Prefecture
63
Municipality of Thessaloniki
8
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
4
demos kassandras
3
Thessaloniki
3
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
1
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
1
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
1
Nea Kallikratia
1
Pylaia Municipal Unit
1
Show more
Show less
Studio apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
Moles Kalyves, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 bath
48 m²
6 Floor
€ 80,000
New apartment complex with sea views. The construction of the complex will be completed in e…
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,987,194
3 room house
Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 995,731
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica. The cottage consists of 3 bedr…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
72 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 408,250
For sale dilapidated housing, a townhouse of 72 sq.m on the island of Corfu. Tynhouse is loc…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
5 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms
370 m²
€ 1,065,433
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.m in Epirus. The basement consists of a living room with a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 303,698
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
119 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3565 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for €170.000 . Thi…
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 601164 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €58.000 . This 74 sq. m. Apa…
3 room house
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
160 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS3102 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €270.000. This 160 sq. m.…
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map