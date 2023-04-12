Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

25 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 53 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3772 - Studio FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €106.000 . This 53 sq. m. Stud…
1 room studio apartmentin triadi, Greece
1 room studio apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3647 - Studio FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €106.000 . This 46 sq. m. Stu…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 43 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: HPS3558 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis for …
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3 Floor
€ 67,000
Kavala, Center: Exclusively from our office For sale center independent penthouse studio, 45…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ594). Anothe…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ584). An…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 52 m²
€ 45,000
Kavala: Studio for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of the lower a…
2 room Studio apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Property Code: 4-953 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €125.000. This 50 sq. m. St…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 55 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
Studio apartment 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
7 bath 220 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
1 room studio apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 29 m²
€ 80,000
Property Code: HPS1416 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €80.000. This 29 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 25 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: HPS1413 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €65.000. This 25 sq. …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 39,900
Property Code: HPS1137 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €39.900. This 20 sq. m. …
1 room studio apartmentin Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,000
Property Code: HPS1136 - Studio FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €69.000. This 52 sq. m…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Nea Fokea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 bath 22 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,000
The studio is located in Nea Fokea village 400 meters from the sandy beach. The studio is lo…
1 room studio apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 23 m²
€ 47,000
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
1 room studio apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 57,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: For sale newly built studio 45sq.m. frontage to ground floor…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 33,000
Kavala, AGIOS PAVLOS: STUDIO for sale 49 sq.m. The property faces the ground floor of the ap…
2 room Studio apartmentin Palio, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Palio, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 170,000
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
Studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
30 m²
€ 33,000
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ115). Anot…
1 room studio apartmentin Nea Peramos, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 18 m²
€ 25,000
Studio for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 25.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ25…
1 room studio apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 55,000
FOR SALE HOUSE-STUDIO 45 SQM FULLY RENOVATED, 1000 METERS FROM THE CENTRAL SQUARE OF KAVALA,…
Studio apartment 5 bedroomsin Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 bath 138 m²
€ 370,000
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…

