  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Trilofos
94
Panorama Municipal Unit
90
Pylaia Municipal Unit
87
Neo Rysio
77
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Nea Kallikratia
62
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
61
Neos Marmaras
56
1 449 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartmentin oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms 728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …

