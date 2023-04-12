UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Trilofos
94
Panorama Municipal Unit
90
Pylaia Municipal Unit
87
Neo Rysio
77
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Nea Kallikratia
62
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
61
Neos Marmaras
56
Epanomi
55
Nea Triglia
48
Plagiari
47
Neoi Epivates
41
Asvestochori
39
Peraia
38
demos pellas
36
Giannitsa
36
Korinos
35
demos diou - olympou
29
Serres
28
Serres Municipality
28
Show more
Show less
Clear all
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
258 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
