  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Plagiari
47
Drymos
39
Agia Triada
33
Nea Michaniona
31
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
29
Serres
28
Serres Municipality
28
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
26
1 142 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
133 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 133 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
410 m²
€ 800,000
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Halkidiki. The basement consists of on…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
182 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 182 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
A townhouse of 400 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 4 level…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
260 m²
€ 365,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
