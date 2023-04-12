Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
702
The Municipality of Sithonia
349
Kavala
237
Kavala Prefecture
237
Nikiti
180
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
163
Polygyros
136
Katerini
127
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 258 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
A townhouse of 258 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 level…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
14 Number of rooms 728 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 728 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 580,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
560 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 5-storey cottage with an area of 560 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 970,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 square meters in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consi…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The basement consists of a …
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 600,000
A townhouse of 400 sq.m for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 4 level…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
377 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 377 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
380 m²
€ 410,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 380 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The cotta…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
4 room housein Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 square meters.m in the Cavalier. Tynhouse is located …

