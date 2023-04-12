Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Trilofos
33
demos pellas
30
Giannitsa
30
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
24
Panorama Municipal Unit
20
Korinos
18
Nea Triglia
15
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 roomsin Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room cottagein Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 4 roomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
3 room cottagein Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 roomsin Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottagein Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir