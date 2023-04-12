UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 rooms
Anchialos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
1 room Cottage
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
