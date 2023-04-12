Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
426 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 5 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottagein Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
3 room cottagein Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 5 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Cottage 5 roomsin Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 675,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Cottage 6 roomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 5 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 roomsin Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

