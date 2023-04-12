Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
449 properties total found
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
3 room cottagein Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
1 room Cottagein Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Madytos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Andromachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Andromachi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
1 room Cottagein Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
3 room cottagein Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Cottage 7 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottagein Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…

