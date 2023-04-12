Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Giannitsa
30
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Nea Michaniona
12
Peraia
12
Serres
10
1 008 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Dadia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dadia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
1 room Cottagein Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 roomsin Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
Cottage 5 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
3 room cottagein Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Xirochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 roomsin Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottagein Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
