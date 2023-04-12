UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Giannitsa
30
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Nea Michaniona
12
Peraia
12
Serres
10
Serres Municipality
10
Peristasi
8
Kallithea
4
Karitsa
4
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
4
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
3
Chortiatis
3
paralia gerakine
3
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
2
Limenaria
2
Municipal unot of Polichni
2
Thassos
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
1 008 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dadia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale a detached house of 350 sq.m. of excellent construction in suburbs of Drama city. T…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
Area : Perea
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Xirochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 rooms
Agia Triada, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 0-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
