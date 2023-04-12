UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Chalets
Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
demos kassandras
4
Municipality of Thessaloniki
2
Thessaloniki
2
Nea Kallikratia
1
Peraia
1
Polygyros
1
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Ouranopoli SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath
109 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
269 m²
-1 Floor
€ 470,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 269 m2, 4 Le…
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 965,860
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
126 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
On the beach, just 80 meters from the sea, a majestic stone villa with a modern decor and tr…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
140 m²
€ 373,399
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
2 room apartment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 11268 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €90.000 . This 64 …
9 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath
170 m²
€ 300,000
This impressive country house is located in a very quiet location, but within walking distan…
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map