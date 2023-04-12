Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 bedroomsin triadi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
triadi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 610,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin korphos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
korphos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
2 room housein Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room house
Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms 90 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Ouranopoli SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 2 Lev…
3 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 190,000
Property Code: HPS3215 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €190.000. Thi…
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 269 m² -1 Floor
€ 470,000
Center SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 269 m2, 4 Le…
6 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
6 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
300 m²
€ 965,860
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
On the beach, just 80 meters from the sea, a majestic stone villa with a modern decor and tr…
3 room housein Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
140 m²
€ 373,399
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
Villa 4 room villain Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Petrothalassa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
2 room apartmentin Skala Kallirachis, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 11268 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €90.000 . This 64 …
9 room housein Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath 170 m²
€ 300,000
This impressive country house is located in a very quiet location, but within walking distan…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
