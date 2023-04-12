UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
763
Thessaloniki
545
Kavala
288
Kavala Prefecture
288
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
206
The Municipality of Sithonia
122
Nikiti
108
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
103
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
82
Katerini
72
Kassandria
50
Polygyros
41
The municipality Nea Propontida
32
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
21
demos aristotele
21
Nea Moudania
20
Trilofos
20
Ierissos
14
Neos Marmaras
5
Sykia
2
Apartment
15 properties total found
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
5 room apartment
triadi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
690 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
3 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 800,000
4 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
208 m²
4 Floor
€ 950,000
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
130 m²
8 Floor
€ 430,000
The apartment is located in an 8-storey building on the 7th floor and consists of 3 rooms: l…
4 room apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
4 Number of rooms
300 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
Ag. Ioannis SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 300 m2, Base…
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Reccommended for sale an apartment in a complex near the beautiful beach in a green area sur…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situa…
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situa…
4 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Search using the map