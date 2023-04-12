Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
82
Pylaia Municipal Unit
62
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
58
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
45
Nea Kallikratia
25
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
21
Neoi Epivates
21
Nea Moudania
20
273 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartmentin oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
1 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 720 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new building consisting of 6 apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, each with 120 squar…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 130 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second floor…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 230 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 230 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second floor…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 152 m²
€ 810,000
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 194 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 950,000
For sale apartment of 194 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
2 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 450,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 330 sq.m in Caval. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fourth…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 103 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 570,000
For sale apartment of 103 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale apartment of 136 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 175 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 175 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 1,100,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 185 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
5 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 207 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale apartment of 207 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 800,000
For sale apartment of 157 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 177 m²
€ 420,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 177 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the f…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 780,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor a…
6 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the g…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eighth floor …

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

