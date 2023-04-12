Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
206
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
103
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
82
Pylaia Municipal Unit
62
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
58
Kassandria
50
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
45
Polygyros
41
Apartment To archive
153 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the t…
5 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 207 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale apartment of 207 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the f…
6 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the g…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eighth floor …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 213 m² 6/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
5 room apartmentin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 340,000
9 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
18 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
9 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 Number of rooms 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 650,000
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 115 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
4 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 220 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 220 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 162 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 162 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor …
1 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …

