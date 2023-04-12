UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
206
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
103
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
82
Pylaia Municipal Unit
62
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
58
Kassandria
50
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
45
Polygyros
41
The municipality Nea Propontida
32
Nea Kallikratia
25
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
21
demos aristotele
21
Nea Moudania
20
Panorama Municipal Unit
20
Trilofos
20
Nea Triglia
18
Ierissos
14
Neo Rysio
8
Korinos
7
Neos Marmaras
5
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
153 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 315,000
For sale apartment of 250 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the third floor …
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 250 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the t…
5 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
207 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
For sale apartment of 207 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 95 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the f…
6 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale apartment of 325 square meters.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the g…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
146 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale apartment of 146 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
7/1 Floor
€ 320,000
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eighth floor …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
213 m²
6/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 213 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
5 room apartment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 340,000
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
18 Number of rooms
520 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 Number of rooms
500 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 650,000
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 335,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m in Thessaloniki at the construction stage. The apartment is l…
4 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
220 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale apartment of 220 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
162 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 162 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
106 m²
8/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor …
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
160 m²
6/1 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seventh floo…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map