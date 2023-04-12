Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

2 199 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 9 Floor
€ 550,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 9 Floor
€ 300,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
4 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 162 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for sale 162 sq.m. on a plot of 314 sq.m. on 3 levels.…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3871 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €245.000 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 89 m²
€ 242,500
Property Code: HPS3872 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €242.500 . This 89 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3874 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 90 sq. m…
2 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m²
€ 247,500
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €247.500 . This 90 sq. m…
3 room apartmentin Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale: 105 sq.m. detached house. maisonette on a plot of exclu…
3 room apartmentin Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 195,000
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale under construction Detached Maisonette with 191 sq.m plo…
2 room apartmentin Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 2 Floor
€ 193,200
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 193.200€ (Listing No…
2 room apartmentin Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 163,800
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 163.800€ (Listing No…
3 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 2 Floor
€ 177,000
 Kavala, Kipoupoli: THROUGH AUCTION Available Floor apartment 150 sq.m. in 305 sq.m. plot on…
2 room apartmentin Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 222 m²
€ 154,300
 Philippi, Amygdaleonas: THROUGH AUCTION Available Maisonette 222 sq.m., in a residential co…
2 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: THROUGH AUCTION Available Apartment 83 sq.m. in 910 sq.m. plot o…
2 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m²
€ 220,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: For sale, under construction, Maisonette apartment 88 sq.m. in a …
1 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1 Floor
€ 125,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 145,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 51 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…
1 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 300,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Under construction, 111 sq.m. maisonette for sale. luxury on the …
2 room apartmentin Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: 64 sq.m. apartment under construction for sale. in a luxury resid…

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

