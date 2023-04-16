Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Loutraki, Greece

Villa 6 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
Villa 5 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
