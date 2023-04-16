Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

Cottage 5 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
1 room Cottagein Loutraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Available for sale 3 houses under construction, in Loutraki. Houses are located in a complex…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
