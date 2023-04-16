Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

11 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 44 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 118,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
2 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
3 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
1 room apartmentin Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 232,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
